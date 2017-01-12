Music promoter files complaints against Columbus police and DAa s office
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled Music promoter files complaints against Columbus police and DAa s office.
Stevie Porter held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss his ongoing case. Authorities have previously alleged that Porter ran an "ongoing criminal enterprise" at his Forrest Road home.
#1 11 hrs ago
I think there should be more people standing up for their constitutional rights, despite possible retaliation from authorities in high places. I believe that 95% of all law enforcement personnel are basically doing their duties according to the law and policies of their departments. However, we must rid and/or discourage those who insist on doing wrong and violating citizen's constitutional rights and disrespecting basic human relations and interactions. No one is above the law.
- Justice1k
