Muscogee County School Board decides name of Columbus arts school
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Muscogee County School Board decides name of Columbus arts school. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
This is an artist's rendering of the Muscogee County School District's yet-to-be-named arts academy for middle and high school students. It is being constructed at 1700 Midtown Drive, behind the Columbus Public Library and Columbus Aquatic Center off Macon Road and next to Rigdon Road Elementary School.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
|
“New poetry book coming soon”
Since: Dec 08
21,896
|
#1 5 hrs ago
Exactly the choice I would have made... outstanding:
The name of the arts school in Columbus will honor two women whose work became world-famous and made their hometown proud: blues singer Ma Rainey and author Carson McCullers.
It will be called the Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts.
During last weekÂ’s work session, Cantrell explained his proposal He said folks visiting Columbus will ask,Â“Who is Rainey-McCullers? Then you have a story to tell.Â”
Rainey (1886-1939) was known as the Â“Mother of the BluesÂ” and was born and buried in Columbus. She was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. The U.S. Postal Service issued a stamp in her honor.
McCullers (1917-1967), a Columbus native, wrote five novels, including her bestselling debut,Â“The Heart is a Lonely Hunter,Â” as well as two plays and 20 short stories. Her work is considered classically Southern Gothic, and her writing continues to be taught in classrooms as one of AmericaÂ’s critically acclaimed authors.
Their former homes in Columbus have been turned into facilities honoring their legacies and attracting visitors: the Ma Rainey House and Blues Museum, 805 Fifth Ave., and the Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians, 1519 Stark Ave.
Â“TheyÂ’re the only two (artists) in Columbus that have homes here for our children to see,Â” Cantrell said.Â“Â… ThatÂ’s why honoring somebody from Columbus, Georgia, is very important for the students to look up and say,Â‘My gosh. These people became world famous, and theyÂ’re from Columbus.Â’Â”
And so it goes, and make it so.
:)
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|23 min
|Curious
|3,682
|Valley Rescue Mission opens new donation, retai...
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Online poll reveals most popular choice for Col...
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
|The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu...
|7 hr
|Thank you very mucho
|19
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|14 hr
|General Zod
|38
|Herea s a timeline of Carson McCullersa life
|14 hr
|General Zod
|5
|Word Association (May '15)
|17 hr
|GJ George
|511
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC