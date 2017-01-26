Mother, sister of Deonn Carter arraig...

Mother, sister of Deonn Carter arraigned in court Friday

COLUMBUS, GA A Columbus mom and daughter facing charges of Medicaid fraud and conspiracy to defraud the state were arraigned in court Friday, and both pleaded not guilty.

