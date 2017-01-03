More than a year after incident, Colu...

More than a year after incident, Columbus man charged with sodomy

15 hrs ago

More than a year after an alleged incident, a Columbus man was charged with sodomy in connection with a 2015 assault at a Benning Drive mobile home park, police said. Melchor Alva , 56, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant early Tuesday and transported to the Muscogee County Jail.

