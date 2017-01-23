Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo was sworn in as CIA director, just an hour after the Senate confirmed him. Vice President Mike Pence administered the oath of office.

