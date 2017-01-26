Men's Progressive Club hosts annual Man of the Year Banquet
There are 3 comments on the WALB-TV Albany story from 13 hrs ago, titled Men's Progressive Club hosts annual Man of the Year Banquet. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:
COLUMBUS, GA The 67th annual Man of the Year Banquet and Scholarship Fundraiser kicked off tonight at the Columbus Trade Center.
|
#1 12 hrs ago
My vote for the man of the year goes to Will Dockery!!!!
|
United States
|
#2 6 hrs ago
Say whuuuuuuuut?
|
United States
|
#3 5 hrs ago
I nominate the late great Clyde Baker...
|
|
