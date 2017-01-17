Man pleads not guilty in Columbus car...

Man pleads not guilty in Columbus carjacking where man was shot

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 20-year-old allegedly involved in a Nov. 19 carjacking in the area of Hamilton Road where a man was shot in the hand appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court Friday morning to face charges related to the incident. William Bernard Harris, the accused, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, hijacking a motor vehicle, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Columbus, GA

