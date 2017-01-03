Man pleads guilty to attack on woman at Georgia Army post
Federal prosecutors say a southern California man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on the Fort Benning Army Base near Columbus, Georgia. Authorities say 59-year-old Alberto F. Islas, of the Los Angeles area, pleaded guilty this week to assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|1 hr
|Anonymous
|3,374
|Dill Wockery
|2 hr
|Jimmy Wang Yang
|1
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,324
|Get ready for snow in Columbus Saturday
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Columbus could see some snow this weekend
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Hal Holbrook bringing renowned Mark Twain perfo...
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|How does Columbus rank among the most sinful ci...
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC