Man pleads guilty to attack on woman at Georgia Army post

Federal prosecutors say a southern California man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman on the Fort Benning Army Base near Columbus, Georgia. Authorities say 59-year-old Alberto F. Islas, of the Los Angeles area, pleaded guilty this week to assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse.

