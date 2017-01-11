Man dies day after sustaining head injury during struggle with police
There are 2 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Man dies day after sustaining head injury during struggle with police.
Hector Arreola allegedly scuffled with Columbus police officers after the patrolmen responded to a call on Moss Drive. The incident occurred in Alan Tarvin's front yard, and Tarvin describes to the Ledger-Enquirer what he saw happen.
United States
#1 8 hrs ago
Free Advise: When the police come to you and you are fighting you should stop and you should never ever put your hands on a police officer, if you have a weapon in your hand you should drop it immediately.
United States
#2 8 hrs ago
If the police tell you to do something you need to do it.
If they tell you they want to see your hands, show them to them as fast as you can.
Don't assume that they know what is going on, they (the police)are assuming the worst, trust me.
