Man described as a oegrandpaa accused of molesting 7-year-old girl

A Columbus man described by children as grandpa pleaded not guilty in Recorder's Court Thursday to forcing a child to engage in sexual acts during visits to his home. Tracy Donald Sylvis, 56, was charged with eight counts of child molestation and eight counts of aggravated sodomy of a 7-year-old girl.

