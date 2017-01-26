Man charged with murder in death of h...

Man charged with murder in death of his 4-year-old son

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 35-year-old Columbus man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 4-year-old boy's death from traumatic brain injuries suffered last September has been ruled a homicide, Columbus Police report. Police are searching for Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, who has been charged in the death of his son, Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV, police say.

Columbus, GA

