Man charged with murder in death of his 4-year-old son
A 35-year-old Columbus man has been charged with second-degree murder after a 4-year-old boy's death from traumatic brain injuries suffered last September has been ruled a homicide, Columbus Police report. Police are searching for Nathaniel Washington-Ghant III, who has been charged in the death of his son, Nathaniel Washington-Ghant IV, police say.
