Man charged in October crash that claimed life of bride-to-be
A Columbus man was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide among other charges this week stemming from an October car crash that killed a LaGrange woman one week before her wedding. 20-year-old Deondre Hubbard is being charged with DUI, vehicular homicide and other traffic-related charges in the death of 24-year-old Meghann Smith, of LaGrange.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Heard Citizen.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 min
|U R NOT SMART
|3,363
|Tomlinson listed among potential gubernatorial ...
|17 min
|Inquiring Minds
|2
|Some wild guesses about what 2017 might have in...
|20 hr
|Will Dockery
|9
|What is the best Coffee House in Columbus? (May '15)
|21 hr
|Will Dockery
|32
|House of Heroes honors 75th veteran in 2016
|21 hr
|Will Dockery
|73
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|21 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,317
|Obama s Legacy
|21 hr
|LL zas
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC