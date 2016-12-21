Man charged in October crash that cla...

Man charged in October crash that claimed life of bride-to-be

A Columbus man was charged with DUI and vehicular homicide among other charges this week stemming from an October car crash that killed a LaGrange woman one week before her wedding. 20-year-old Deondre Hubbard is being charged with DUI, vehicular homicide and other traffic-related charges in the death of 24-year-old Meghann Smith, of LaGrange.

