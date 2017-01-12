Man arrested in connection with south...

Man arrested in connection with southeast Columbus shooting

11 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Martavious Hill has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Hill remains in the Muscogee County Jail.

Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Columbus, GA

