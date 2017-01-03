Man accused of shooting Meriwether County deputy faces assault charges
A series of charges were filed Tuesday against a man accused of shooting a Meriwether County sheriff's deputy Monday morning, authorities said in a release. Matthew Edmondson was charged with one count each of criminal attempt murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and false imprisonment.
