Looking for a bridal gown? Take 30 seconds and check these out.
In case you missed Sunday's Ultimate Bridal Expo, here a quick look at this year's looks for brides featured during Daphne's Fashion Showcase. For some, Friday's journey to Washington to attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump is a road trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|13 min
|Sky Bach
|3,849
|Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo...
|14 min
|Sky Bach
|49
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|17 min
|Sky Bach
|297
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|22 min
|Sky Bach
|39
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|24 min
|Sky Bach
|3
|Who Has The Best BBQ in Columbus? (Jan '13)
|2 hr
|Sylvester Bach
|101
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|2 hr
|Sylvester Bach
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC