Looking Back

Rep. Albert Thompson of Columbus and nine other Negro legislators visited Gov. Lester Maddox Friday and came away with cautiously optimistic predictions for a good relationship with the new chief executive. Muscogee legislators and county commissioners are scheduled to discuss plans Thursday for a $1 million plus expansion and improvement program at Muscogee County Airport.
