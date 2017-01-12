Looking Back

Rep. Albert Thompson of Columbus and nine other Negro legislators visited Gov. Lester Maddox Friday and came away with cautiously optimistic predictions for a good relationship with the new chief executive. Muscogee legislators and county commissioners are scheduled to discuss plans Thursday for a $1 million plus expansion and improvement program at Muscogee County Airport.

