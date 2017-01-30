LaGrange, Troup County launch effort ...

LaGrange, Troup County launch effort to gauge workforce of future

There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled LaGrange, Troup County launch effort to gauge workforce of future. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

A six-month study of the LaGrange and Troup County workforce is now under way, with the area just north of Columbus taking a look at challenges it might face in terms of attracting talent and educating citizens for future jobs. The effort, called "Troup Works," was launched Monday by the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Dudley Dawson

Los Angeles, CA

#1 14 hrs ago
There is no workforce in the future.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Columbus 2025: Where to from here? 2 hr Will Dockery 1
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Will Dockery 3,880
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Will Dockery 354
Word Association (May '15) 3 hr Will Dockery 522
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 3 hr Will Dockery 1,028
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 3 hr Will Dockery 87
News Helicopter, airplane traffic is Fort Benning tr... 3 hr Dell Gamble 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,745 • Total comments across all topics: 278,425,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC