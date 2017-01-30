LaGrange, Troup County launch effort to gauge workforce of future
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 14 hrs ago, titled LaGrange, Troup County launch effort to gauge workforce of future.
A six-month study of the LaGrange and Troup County workforce is now under way, with the area just north of Columbus taking a look at challenges it might face in terms of attracting talent and educating citizens for future jobs. The effort, called "Troup Works," was launched Monday by the LaGrange-Troup County Chamber of Commerce.
#1 14 hrs ago
There is no workforce in the future.
