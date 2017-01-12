Kilwins grand opening to have free samples, music, kids activities
The Kilwins sweet treats store at 1230 Broadway in Columbus has scheduled its grand opening for Saturday. There will be free samples, music, kids activities and a giveaway of fudge and ice cream for a year.
