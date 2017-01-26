How financially efficient are Columbus area school districts?

On the state's scale ranging from a low of 0.5 to a high of 5, the Muscogee County School District received 2.5 stars in the second annual measurement that compares academic performance to spending. According to the Georgia Department of Education's news release about the 2016 Financial Efficiency Star Ratings, 1.1 percent of the state's school districts earned a 5-star rating, 4.4 percent earned 4.5 stars, 12.8 percent earned 4 stars, 19.4 percent earned 3.5 stars, 17.2 percent earned 3 stars, 20.6 percent earned 2.5 stars, 12.8 percent earned 2 stars, 6.7 percent earned 1.5 stars, 5 percent earned 1 star, and no school district earned 0.5 stars.

