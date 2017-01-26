How financially efficient are Columbus area school districts?
On the state's scale ranging from a low of 0.5 to a high of 5, the Muscogee County School District received 2.5 stars in the second annual measurement that compares academic performance to spending. According to the Georgia Department of Education's news release about the 2016 Financial Efficiency Star Ratings, 1.1 percent of the state's school districts earned a 5-star rating, 4.4 percent earned 4.5 stars, 12.8 percent earned 4 stars, 19.4 percent earned 3.5 stars, 17.2 percent earned 3 stars, 20.6 percent earned 2.5 stars, 12.8 percent earned 2 stars, 6.7 percent earned 1.5 stars, 5 percent earned 1 star, and no school district earned 0.5 stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|17 min
|General Zod
|61
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|26 min
|General Zod
|3,889
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|41 min
|General Zod
|24
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|52 min
|General Zod
|337
|Time for Gov Center to retire?
|2 hr
|General Zod
|11
|Youa ve heard of fly-over states, but what abou...
|3 hr
|General D Zod
|3
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|General D Zod
|515
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC