How does Columbus rank among the most sinful cities?
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 5 hrs ago, titled How does Columbus rank among the most sinful cities?
How sinful are we in the Fountain City? Below average, according to the folks at Wallethub.com, the folks who pay attention to such things. Wallethub ranked 150 American cities based on the so-called Seven Deadly Sins: anger/hatred, jealousy, excess vices, avarice, lust, vanity and laziness.
United States
#1 4 hrs ago
Lots of entitled non working lazy people in Columbus
