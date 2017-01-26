Herea s what the climate is like at Columbus area schools
One public school in Muscogee County is among the 15 percent in the state to receive the top grade in the Georgia Department of Education's third annual School Climate Star Ratings. Early College Academy of Columbus earned 5 stars on the 1-5 scale, based on surveys of students, personnel and parents, as well as student discipline data and attendance records for students and personnel in the 2015-16 school year.
#1 3 hrs ago
The schools are full of drugs and thugs.
That's what they are like.
