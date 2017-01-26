There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 6 hrs ago, titled Herea s what the climate is like at Columbus area schools. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

One public school in Muscogee County is among the 15 percent in the state to receive the top grade in the Georgia Department of Education's third annual School Climate Star Ratings. Early College Academy of Columbus earned 5 stars on the 1-5 scale, based on surveys of students, personnel and parents, as well as student discipline data and attendance records for students and personnel in the 2015-16 school year.

