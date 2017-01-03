Her parents didna t graduate high school, but now shea s a college dean
Deirdre Hall, dean of Columbus State University's College of Education and Health Professions, is looking forward to Friday's grand opening celebration for the new Frank D. Brown Hall. Her parents didn't graduate from high school, but she earned a doctorate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15)
|15 min
|gryandutton01
|3
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|16 min
|Will Dockery
|57
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,350
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,402
|Oyster Bay
|6 hr
|Larry
|3
|Columbus NAACP to hold 42nd Annual Freedom Fund...
|6 hr
|Larry
|1
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|6 hr
|Larry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC