Helicopter, airplane traffic is Fort Benning training exercise
There are 1 comment on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Helicopter, airplane traffic is Fort Benning training exercise. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
If you're wonder what all the increased aerial traffic in the area of north Columbus is, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command is conducting routine task force training Monday night through Thursday, according to the post's Public Information Office.
#1 11 hrs ago
Well it sounds like they're getting ready to go all out with trumps new takeover plan of doing Middle East!!!
Hoooah!!!!!
I'm just glad I'm too old for a draft. Except for maybe a draft beer
