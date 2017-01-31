There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Helicopter, airplane traffic is Fort Benning training exercise. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

If you're wonder what all the increased aerial traffic in the area of north Columbus is, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command is conducting routine task force training Monday night through Thursday, according to the post's Public Information Office.

