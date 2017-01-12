Heckler & Koch announces expansion in...

Heckler & Koch announces expansion in Columbus

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Heckler & Koch, a manufacturer of firearms and accessories, will invest $28.5 million to expand its existing operations in Columbus, the company announced today. A new 50,000 square foot facility in the Corporate Ridge Business Park will be ready this summer, at which time H&K will consolidate its New Hampshire operations into Columbus, a company release reported.

