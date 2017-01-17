Hearing continued for 19-year-old cha...

Hearing continued for 19-year-old charged in Columbus shooting

7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Martavious Hill, 19, appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court Wednesday morning to face charges related to the Jan. 12 incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the right leg. His case was to be heard during the 9 a.m. court session, but that session started several minutes later than scheduled.

