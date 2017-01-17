Hearing continued for 19-year-old charged in Columbus shooting
Martavious Hill, 19, appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court Wednesday morning to face charges related to the Jan. 12 incident that left a man with a gunshot wound to the right leg. His case was to be heard during the 9 a.m. court session, but that session started several minutes later than scheduled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|3,750
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|General Zod
|172
|Ma Rainey Profile (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|General Zod
|17
|Herea s a timeline of Carson McCullersa life
|1 hr
|General Zod
|13
|City purchases former Club Majestic 4 years aft...
|8 hr
|Enter Username
|2
|Columbus activists prepare for Justice Day at t...
|8 hr
|Mr Snyder
|6
|Democrat Sanford Bishop says it is his a dutya ...
|8 hr
|Mr Snyder
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC