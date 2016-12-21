Hal Holbrook bringing renowned Mark T...

Hal Holbrook bringing renowned Mark Twain performance to Columbus

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Hal Holbrook will appear at the Springer Opera House on Feb. 3 in his renowned "Mark Twain Tonight" tribute, the Springer has announced. The event is to celebrate the new Georgia Repertory Theatre partnership between the Springer and the CSU Department of Theatre.

