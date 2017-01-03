There are on the WALB-TV Albany story from 11 hrs ago, titled Gov. Nathan Deal announces list of Muscogee Co. schools 'chronically failing'. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:

COLUMBUS, GA Governor Nathan Deal has announced a list of Georgia schools that will receive the Highest Performing or Greatest Gains school awards and a list of 'chronically failing' schools, including schools in Muscogee County. There are 53 districts that will receive the Highest Performing award, which was an increase of 31 schools from 2016.

