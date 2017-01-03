Gov. Nathan Deal announces list of Muscogee Co. schools 'chronically failing'
There are 1 comment on the WALB-TV Albany story from 11 hrs ago, titled Gov. Nathan Deal announces list of Muscogee Co. schools 'chronically failing'.
COLUMBUS, GA Governor Nathan Deal has announced a list of Georgia schools that will receive the Highest Performing or Greatest Gains school awards and a list of 'chronically failing' schools, including schools in Muscogee County. There are 53 districts that will receive the Highest Performing award, which was an increase of 31 schools from 2016.
#1
Here is a list of chronically failing schools in Muscogee County:
Â•Martin Luther King, Jr. Elementary School
Â•Dorothy Height Elementary School
Â•Baker Middle School
Â•Forrest Road Elementary School
Â•Davis Elementary School
Â•South Columbus Elementary School
Â•Eddy Middle School
Why do these schools fail and others succeed?
Are the other schools doing things differently than these? No.
Do these schools get less money from the school district? No
Are the school building in disrepair causing distractions for the students? No
Are these students from failing schools receiving support from their parents, is an emphasis put on education in the home?
