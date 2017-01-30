There are on the WALB-TV Albany story from 2 hrs ago, titled Girls Inc. of Columbus lends aid to sisters at Girls Inc. of Albany. In it, WALB-TV Albany reports that:

While the Albany, GA branch of Girls Inc. was not damaged in the severe weather on Jan. 21 and 22, several of its members were impacted, and their families lost everything. By the end of the week, Girls Inc. collected over 20 boxes of new and gently used clothing, in addition to nonperishable food, toiletries and hygiene products, blankets, pillows, and cash donations.

