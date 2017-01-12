Forget the arts school: herea s the building that should have Carson McCullersa name on it
Should it stick with Midtown Columbus School of the Arts, the proposed name for the new arts academy? Or as Mark Cantrell of District 6 has suggested, should it be named after people? His choice would be Carson McCullers, the legendary Southern Gothic novelist, and Ma Rainey, the Mother of the Blues. Makes sense.
#1 10 hrs ago
Sure sounds good to me.
