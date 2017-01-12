There are on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled Forget the arts school: herea s the building that should have Carson McCullersa name on it. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

Should it stick with Midtown Columbus School of the Arts, the proposed name for the new arts academy? Or as Mark Cantrell of District 6 has suggested, should it be named after people? His choice would be Carson McCullers, the legendary Southern Gothic novelist, and Ma Rainey, the Mother of the Blues. Makes sense.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.