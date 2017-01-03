Flooding closes Cooper Creek and Heath Parks
Heavy rains in Columbus caused a mudslide along a section of the Riverwalk, isolated areas of street flooding and the closing of Heath Lake Park and areas of Cooper Creek Park If you need a few ideas for top-water lures and how to use them before you head out to the lake get some advice from an experienced angler in this short video. A 20-foot section of the Chattahoochee River bank on the Riverwalk in Columbus has collapsed after heavy rain over the New Year's weekend, forcing the Columbus Water Works to close a section of the path.
