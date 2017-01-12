Fire Station 11 at 4617 Warm Springs ...

Fire Station 11 at 4617 Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, GA Station 11 of the Columbus Fire Departments is now reopened after being out of services for over a year. Saturday is the first 24-hour shift for the station at 4617 Warm Springs Road since it has been out of service for 14 months for a renovation after it caught fire in November 2015, suffering heavy damage.

