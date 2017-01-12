Fire Station 11 at 4617 Warm Springs Rd. in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, GA Station 11 of the Columbus Fire Departments is now reopened after being out of services for over a year. Saturday is the first 24-hour shift for the station at 4617 Warm Springs Road since it has been out of service for 14 months for a renovation after it caught fire in November 2015, suffering heavy damage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My art for sample view
|52 min
|Droopy Drawers
|6
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|58 min
|Droopy Drawers
|27
|Big Read focuses on a The Heart is a Lonely Hun...
|2 hr
|Artist For Hire gjs3
|2
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Artist For Hire gjs3
|3,591
|Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|Artist For Hire gjs3
|58
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Artist For Hire gjs3
|505
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Artist For Hire gjs3
|1,009
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC