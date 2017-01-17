Family, friends celebrate hit and run victim's birthday
COLUMBUS, GA Dozens of people came out Friday evening to celebrate the 21st birthday of a CSU student who overcame tremendous odds after she was seriously injured in a car wreck. Asia Hoskins suffered a traumatic brain injury during what police say was a hit and run accident on Lawyers Lane more than a year ago.
