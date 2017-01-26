Ex-dancer recalls boyfrienda s fatal shooting outside Columbus strip club

The woman who was dating Euan Dougal when he was gunned down outside a Columbus nightclub in 2006 tearfully described the shooting Thursday during Dundell Cash's murder trial. Samantha Taylor was a 21-year-old dancer at the Platinum Club the morning her boyfriend was fatally shot right after she had stepped outside the business to speak to him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.