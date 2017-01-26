Ex-dancer recalls boyfrienda s fatal ...

Ex-dancer recalls boyfrienda s fatal shooting outside Columbus strip club

19 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The woman who was dating Euan Dougal when he was gunned down outside a Columbus nightclub in 2006 tearfully described the shooting Thursday during Dundell Cash's murder trial. Samantha Taylor was a 21-year-old dancer at the Platinum Club the morning her boyfriend was fatally shot right after she had stepped outside the business to speak to him.

