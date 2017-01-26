Eminent Worship uses music to bring c...

Eminent Worship uses music to bring churches together

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

"Our goal is to unify the body of Christ through authentic spirit-filled worship," said Eminent Worship Director Ian Allen. A former teacher at River Road Elementary School, Allen is the director of student ministries at Wynnton United Methodist Church where he works with the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Terrance Stomp 342
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Terrance Stomp 1,022
Joe's Rummage (Jan '15) 1 hr Terrance Stomp 4
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Terrance Stomp 518
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Terrance Stomp 3,895
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 1 hr Terrance Stomp 66
News Men's Progressive Club hosts annual Man of the ... 1 hr Terrance Stomp 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,608 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC