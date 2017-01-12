El Vaquero at Cross Country Plaza on Macon Road closes temporarily
Those Columbus-area diners hoping to get their fill of burritos, enchiladas and margaritas at the El Vaquero Mexican restaurant at Cross Country Plaza apparently will have to wait a couple of weeks. The 3135 Cross Country Hill eatery, which sits to the rear of the main portion of Cross Country Plaza on Macon Road, has shut its doors "until further notice," with a note telling anyone interested to call owner Irene Calhoun at the El Vaquero on North Lake Parkway on the city's north side.
