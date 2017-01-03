Don't forget about your pets during the winter weather
COLUMBUS, GA With the inclement winter weather approaching our area, PAWS Humane would like to provide a few tips to pet owners. If you can, first and foremost, bring your pet inside, even if it is just for the next few nights With the temperatures, down here in Columbus, most pets are not used to this kind of freezing weather.
