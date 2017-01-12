Dash-cam video released in shooting of Troup County sheriffa s deputy
The Troup County Sheriff's Department has released video of an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 9, 2017. This footage, edited for time, shows Deputy Michael Hockett arriving and entering a rural county residence to check on a person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muscogee Creek Indian History (Part One) (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|43
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,565
|Word Association (May '15)
|5 hr
|Will Dockery
|504
|Music promoter files complaints against Columbu...
|6 hr
|Justice 1k
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Thu
|Will Dockery
|14
|Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Will Dockery
|12
|Frozen fountains around Fountain City
|Thu
|Will Dockery
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC