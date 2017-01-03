CPD: Victim of deadly 32nd Ave. shooting identified
COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that Dominique Devonte Horton, 22, of Columbus was pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds at Midtown Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|14 min
|Will Dockery
|75
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|23 min
|Larry
|3,395
|Columbus agencies awarded $1.4 million for home...
|32 min
|Larry
|1
|Gov. Nathan Deal announces list of Muscogee Co....
|34 min
|Larry
|1
|Sears and Kmart stores in Columbus are closing
|4 hr
|Jack
|2
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|12 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,403
|Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15)
|15 hr
|Will Dockery
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC