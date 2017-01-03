CPD: Victim of deadly 32nd Ave. shoot...

CPD: Victim of deadly 32nd Ave. shooting identified

COLUMBUS, GA Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred around 4 p.m. in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms that Dominique Devonte Horton, 22, of Columbus was pronounced dead at 4:09 p.m. from multiple gunshot wounds at Midtown Medical Center.

