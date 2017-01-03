CPD requests GBI investigation after man injured during arrest

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an incident after a man being arrested by Columbus police officers was injured. Members of the CPD's Patrol Division responded to a call on Moss Drive at 5 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. During the investigation, 30-year-old Hector Arreola resisted officer's efforts to place him in custody and sustained an injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.