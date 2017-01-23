Court upholds one of Columbus mana s ...

Court upholds one of Columbus mana s two murder convictions

The Georgia Supreme Court has corrected the sentencing but upheld the latest of Jerome Upshaw's two Columbus murder convictions, this one the Dec. 7, 1996, death of Joanne Walton, whom he shot in the head and left to die alongside South Lumpkin Road. In the decision announced Monday, the Supreme Court ruled Muscogee Superior Court Judge Gil McBride should not have sentenced Walton on each of two murder charges, because the case involved only one victim.

