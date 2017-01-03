Cooking with gas: Get a sneak peek in...

Cooking with gas: Get a sneak peek inside the kitchen as chef and...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Think you can multi-task? If so, measure yourself against Gary Rivera, chef at Buckhead Steak & Wine as he prepare several dishes at once, including Lamb and Bison with a Cabernet berry reduction, Filet Oscar, Filet Marsala and Salmon with basil cream. Deirdre Greer, dean of Columbus State University's College of Education and Health Professions, is looking forward to Friday's grand opening celebration for the new Frank D. Brown Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 1 hr Will Dockery 126
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Will Dockery 3,473
News Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson. 2 hr LOCK 3
News Hal Holbrook bringing renowned Mark Twain perfo... 7 hr George John 4
News Tian Xu hits sweet notes with her blossoming vi... 7 hr George John 4
The Bishops 7 hr George John 2
Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15) 7 hr George John 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,430 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,433

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC