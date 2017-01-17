Columbus residents at inauguration express belief in Trump
People from Columbus attending the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday said the new president's inaugural speech shows he is ready to unify the country and bring jobs to Georgia and coast to coast. "I thought he covered everybody in this country," Alton Russell said.
