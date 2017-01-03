Columbus police: Two found with $2,060 worth of heroin during traffic stop
A man and woman were arrested Monday night after authorities seized $2,060 worth of heroin during a traffic stop on Interstate 185, according to Columbus police reports. Crystal Renee Laudermilk, 26, of Columbus and Reginald Lamar Hargett, 46, of Fortson, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|129
|Gambling question no simple call
|3 hr
|Boil Weevil
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|6 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|West Chester in the running for Great American ...
|7 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,477
|Frozen fountains around Fountain City
|8 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
|Columbus mayor Teresa Tomlinson.
|14 hr
|LOCK
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC