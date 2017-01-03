Columbus police say man found with 26 bags of marijuana
According to the police report, Steven Wright of Bruce Avenue in Columbus, was arrested around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Shepherd Drive and Battle Street. The 38-year-old Wright has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
