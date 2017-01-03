Columbus police say man found with 26...

Columbus police say man found with 26 bags of marijuana

According to the police report, Steven Wright of Bruce Avenue in Columbus, was arrested around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Shepherd Drive and Battle Street. The 38-year-old Wright has been charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

