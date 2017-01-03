Columbus police: Resident found missi...

Columbus police: Resident found missing 16-year-old girl

A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing after walking away from Kendrick High School on Dec. 9 was found safe Tuesday night, Columbus Police Sgt. Andrew Chesser said.

