Columbus police investigating deadly ...

Columbus police investigating deadly shooting of teen at apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

A tug of war ensued over the man's granddaughter after police say a woman walked up, called the girl by a different name and tried to take her. A tug of war ensued over the man's granddaughter after police say a woman walked up, called the girl by a different name and tried to take her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 6 min The Truth 3,643
News The Wall Street Journal: America's newest commu... 1 hr Ten four good buddy 18
News Herea s a timeline of Carson McCullersa life 1 hr Its Adam 4
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 2 hr GJ George 37
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr GJ George 511
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr GJ George 1,015
Clapp's Factory of Old Columbus (Jun '15) 18 hr Will Dockery 14
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Climate Change
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,341 • Total comments across all topics: 278,007,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC