Columbus police fire shots at shoplifter in Victory Drive Wal-Mart
Columbus police officers shot twice at an alleged shoplifter during a chase Thursday afternoon inside the Wal-Mart on Victory Drive, authorities said. Columbus police received a call around noon Thursday in reference to a shoplifter who was allegedly opening packages and placing the stolen property in his clothing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|47 min
|Will Dockery
|46
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|3,874
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|10 hr
|The Real GJ Zod
|6
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|10 hr
|The Real GJ Zod
|309
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|11 hr
|The Real GJ Zod
|18
|Time for Gov Center to retire?
|11 hr
|GJ Zod
|4
|Herea s what the climate is like at Columbus ar...
|12 hr
|Sherry Ginn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC