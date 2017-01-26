Columbus organization hosts concert t...

Columbus organization hosts concert to support adoptive families

COLUMBUS, GA A nonprofit organization in Columbus is hosting an evening of 'Poets, Painters, and Storytellers,' and it's all for a good cause. Clement Arts, an organization geared toward orphan care and the arts, will have an event on Friday, Jan. 27 to support two Columbus families planning to adopt.

