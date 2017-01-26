Columbus organization hosts concert to support adoptive families
COLUMBUS, GA A nonprofit organization in Columbus is hosting an evening of 'Poets, Painters, and Storytellers,' and it's all for a good cause. Clement Arts, an organization geared toward orphan care and the arts, will have an event on Friday, Jan. 27 to support two Columbus families planning to adopt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|47 min
|The Real General Zod
|3,873
|City leaders turn attention to blighted Winterf...
|1 hr
|The Real GJ Zod
|6
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|1 hr
|The Real GJ Zod
|309
|Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m...
|1 hr
|The Real GJ Zod
|45
|Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl...
|1 hr
|The Real GJ Zod
|18
|Time for Gov Center to retire?
|2 hr
|GJ Zod
|4
|Herea s what the climate is like at Columbus ar...
|3 hr
|Sherry Ginn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC