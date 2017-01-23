Columbus man pleads not guilty robbing Circle K at gunpoint
A 31-year-old man accused of robbing the Circle K on Fort Benning Road Saturday night appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court Tuesday morning. Christopher O'Neal Burks of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and obstruction of a police officer.
