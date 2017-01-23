Columbus man pleads not guilty robbin...

Columbus man pleads not guilty robbing Circle K at gunpoint

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 31-year-old man accused of robbing the Circle K on Fort Benning Road Saturday night appeared in Columbus Recorder's Court Tuesday morning. Christopher O'Neal Burks of Columbus pleaded not guilty to one count each of armed robbery, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, and obstruction of a police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 hr General Zod 3,854
News Downtown Columbus building to be torn down to m... 7 hr General Zod 40
News Severe weather, tornadoes possible in Chattahoo... 7 hr General Zod 50
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 7 hr General Zod 299
News Tompkins defeats Darr for Muscogee County sheriff 7 hr General Zod 5
News Butch Anthony puts his mark on classic Bo Bartl... 7 hr General Zod 5
Debt 7 hr General Zod 11
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,207 • Total comments across all topics: 278,233,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC