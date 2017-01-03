Columbus man arrested after police fi...

Columbus man arrested after police find $1,500 worth of meth

9 hrs ago

Columbus police said they found $1,500 worth of methamphetamine, $360 worth of marijuana, an assortment of pills and more early this morning during a traffic stop at the intersection of 33rd Street and 12th Avenue. Matthew McCall, 32, of Columbus was arrested at the scene at 12:40 a.m. and charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of Schedule IV drugs, possession of drug-related objects and no tail light.

